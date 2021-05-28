Senate Unanimously Passes Hawley Bill Declassifying All Wuhan Lab Intel.

The Senate unanimously passed a bill requiring the federal government to declassify “any and all” intelligence on the relationship between the origins of COVID-19 and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Authored by Republican Senators Mike Braun and Josh Hawley, the bill would give the Office of the Director of National Intelligence 90 days to declassify “any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the coronavirus disease.”

Speaking from the Senate floor, Senator Hawley emphasized that Americans “deserve to know how this terrible pandemic that has ravaged the globe and our country, how it got started, and what China’s role was in starting it.”

“Now that it is clear that the lab leak theory is completely viable, Americans need real answers,” Senator Braun added.

For the bill’s provisions to materialize, it would also need to pass the House and be signed by Biden into law.