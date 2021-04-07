Migrants, Smugglers Using Facebook To Organize Illegal Border Crossings.

Human smugglers are using Facebook to connect with foreign nationals seeking to enter the U.S. illegally.

“Human smugglers are openly advertising their services on Facebook, falsely telling Central Americans interested in crossing illegally into the United States that they can promise a “100 percent” safe journey,” NBC News reports.

The posts come from public Facebook pages named “Migrants from Various Countries in Mexico” and “Migrants in the Mexico-U.S.A. Border Awaiting Hearing” and include multiple posts a day: some from smugglers and some from Central Americans seeking to immigrate illegally to the U.S.

On March 24th, a user asked: “Excuse me does anyone know if they are letting [people] with kids cross the bridge?”

In unanimous response, users insisted “only if they enter alone” and “they are not letting minors with parents pass.”

“Travel to Mexico to the United States. Costs $8,000. 100 percent safe,” another post read in Spanish “Cross through Matamoros. You walk one hour, after in automobile until you arrive to your relative.”

What’s more, a post from an apparent smuggler included a picture of a family sitting on a plane with the text: “Make your dream a reality in the United States. We are here to help you,” the caption reads. “The journey is safe and reliable and the price is $4,500 leaving from Monterrey to San Antonio, Texas.”

“Someone help me go to the United States,” another person posted to one of the Facebook groups. The post was met with several comments from people providing their smuggling rates, destinations and contact information.

“It’s ready. 3,000 to arrive at the line/ 6000 to jump to your destination. Whatever state. Pay when your relatives receive you,” an apparent smuggler wrote.