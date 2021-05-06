Soros-Backed Mag Pushes For 5 New States To ‘End Whiteness’ Of Government.

OpenDemocracy, a left-wing magazine funded by organizations linked to George Soros, called for granting statehood to five U.S. territories in order to “end the whiteness of Congress.”

Written by Karl Widerquist, a Professor of Philosophy at Georgetown University-Qatar, the piece argues that “one of the most transformative things Democrats could do with their narrow majority in Congress would be to grant statehood to all the remaining inhabited US territories”: Washington DC, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and the Mariana Islands.

The article – “The Case For Five New States” – argues that doing so would assist in “ending the whiteness of Congress.” “These territories have so far been prevented from becoming states as part of a larger, long-standing project to keep the Senate and Electoral College White,” it argues before adding “given American history, it’s reasonable to believe that their ethnic makeup is a primary reason why they are not states already.”

“And by refusing to grant them statehood, the White majority is effectively choosing to guard and maintain its outsized influence in the federal government,” Wilderquist notes.

OpenDemocracy has taken several grants from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, including a grant from the left-wing group’s policy center worth $55,000 to $83,000 and a grant worth over $138,000 from the foundation in 2020 alone. The organization has been funding the outlet annually since at least 2012.