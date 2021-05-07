TAKING ANOTHER CRACK AT IT: Hunter Biden Proposes Sequel to Book That Failed to Sell.

Hunter Biden has said that he is considering writing a sequel to his memoir “Beautiful Things,” which completely bombed in terms of sales, despite media hype and a press tour.

Hunter Biden told the Mad World podcast the proposed book will be on “his relationship with wife Melissa Cohen, a South African filmmaker he met in 2019 and married shortly after, and her role in helping him recover from his crack addiction,” according to Fox News.

“That’s where the book ends, but the one thing I really do feel almost an obligation to speak about or write about in the future is where the real hard work begins. I got particularly lucky,” Hunter said. “You had to have someone there who was willing to make sure 24/7 you would not give in to those urges. That was a full-time job, and I’m forever grateful that she was willing to do that hard work,” he added, referring to his wife.

“Beautiful Things” arrived on April 6 in book stores accompanied by a “whirlwind press tour.”

The book made its debut at No. 12 on Publisher’s Weekly hardcover list and at No. 4 on The New York Times “Combined Print and E-Book Nonfiction.” Hunter was also given a $2 million advance on the book.

“Beautiful Things” sold a mere 10,600 copies in its first week, however.

Hunter Biden is still plagued by scandals concerning his corrupt connections with Ukraine and the incriminating information found on his laptop, much of which is archived at www.BidenLeak.com.