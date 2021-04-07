CCP’S TikTok Hosting Ads Advising Illegal Aliens – Including Convicted Criminals – On How To Avoid Deportations.

TikTok – a short video app compromised by the Chinese Communist Party – is teeming with videos advising illegal aliens on how to stay in the U.S. and avoid deportation.

TikTok, whose founder has pledged to use the app to “promote socialist core values” and routes data through China-based servers, is hosting videos amassing millions of views targeting illegal aliens.

As a report from the outlet Mother Jones notes, “many of the advertisements seem to target undocumented Latin American immigrants with strong ties to the United States and few to no existing options for obtaining legal status.”

In other words, “immigrants who enter the country illegally, overstay a visa, or have certain criminal convictions or prior deportation orders” are the “population that the TikTok ads primarily target.”

Mother Jones explains the format of the ads, often using a hashtag “fix without leaving,”:

The TikTok posts usually follow a simple formula: With a mariachi song or reggaeton beat playing in the background, the lawyer dances and flashes work permits, while pop-up boxes urge the viewer to schedule a legal consultation. They also often carry the hashtag #arreglarsinsalir, or “fix without leaving,” implying that viewers can obtain legal status without having to go to an embassy or consulate abroad. The hashtag has topped 1 million views.

The advertisements – which TikTok doesn’t appear to be taking action against – frequently guarantee employment authorization in six months and a green card within two years, even if, as several ads say, “other attorneys have said you have no option.”