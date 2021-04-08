EXC: ‘Bipartisan’ Transition Integrity Project Consultant Gets ‘High-Profile’ Biden White House Role.

Emmy Ruiz, a co-founding partner at a consulting firm hired by the Transition Integrity Project, joined the Biden White House as the Director of Political Strategy and Outreach.

The “high-profile” role for Ruiz is the latest blow to the Transition Integrity Project’s claims of bipartisanship and follows The National Pulse exposing its Chinese Communist Party and George Soros links. The group, which conducted wargames about potential election outcomes and prepared for “street fights,” is staffed and funded extensively by Obama administration alumni.

The group’s website – which went up for a few hours last week before hastily being pulled down – revealed that press inquiries should be directed to “tippress@newcostrategies.com.”

Ruiz’s consulting firm, used to launch the now-deleted website, was staunchly Democrat, as the group “worked with Senator Kamala Harris this [election] cycle” and “look[s] forward to her becoming our next Vice President.” Ruiz was a partner at Newco Strategies since February 2019 prior to joining the Biden White House.