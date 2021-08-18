‘Biden Leaves Them Behind’: Pres. Trump Blasts Biden’s Catastrophic Afghanistan Miscalculations Exposed By National Pulse.

In an exclusive statement to The National Pulse, Former President Donald J. Trump slammed Joe Biden’s State Department for terminating a Trump-era program that would have assisted with the safe evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan.

The Biden regime’s grave miscalculation – the termination of the “Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau” within the State Department – likely endangered the lives of thousands of American attempting to evacuate the war-torn country.

Trump slammed the current White House’s decision to disband the bureau, which was designed to handle medical, diplomatic, and logistical support for Americans overseas.

In full, the former President exclusively remarked:

“My Administration prioritized keeping Americans safe, Biden leaves them behind. Canceling this successful Trump Administration program before the withdrawal that would have helped tens of thousands Americans reach home is beyond disgraceful. Our withdrawal was conditions-based and perfect, it would have been flawlessly executed and nobody would have even known we left. The Biden execution and withdrawal is perhaps the greatest embarrassment to our Country in History, both as a military and humanitarian operation.”

