FINALLY: Trump Launches New Comms Platform… But Look Who’s Behind It.

Former President Donald J. Trump has launched “From the Desk of Donald Trump” as a place where his media communications are hosted. The clean and minimalist new platform will allow ordinary Americans access, once again, to the man who shook the political establishment in 2016.

According to FoxNews.com:

Former President Trump on Tuesday launched a communications platform, which will eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers, after months of being banned from sites like Twitter and Facebook.

The platform, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The space will allow Trump to post comments, images, and videos.

Unfortunately, the technology appears to be run by the man who significantly damaged President Trump’s image during the 2020 campaign: Brad Parscale.

Parscale was put in charge of the campaign by Jared Kushner, before being removed after a glaring embarrassment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Parscale was fooled about the number of people registered to attend a Trump rally.

At the time, Parscale claimed he had over one million ticket requests for the rally. Most of these turned out to be a left-wing hoax and caused humiliation to the campaign.

He was quickly replaced, and had a very public meltdown, but not before amassing a fortune at a cost to ordinary Trump donors.

Parscale is also now pushing transgender candidates for public office.

Fox News continues:

The technology appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus— the “digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations,” created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

The space allows Trump to post, and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook, however, the new platform does not have a feature to allow users to “reply” or engage with Trump’s posts.

“This is just a one-way communication,” one source familiar with the space told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

Trump’s new platform surfaced Tuesday, after advisers had told Fox News that the former president planned to “move forward” to create a social media platform of his own after being banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat after the Capitol riot.

It unclear, at this point, if this platform is part of those plans, or if there is a separate project underway.

