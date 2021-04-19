UK Prof: Government “Terrorized” Britons During COVID.

The British government’s hardline lockdown approach “effectively terrorized” citizens according to Professor Robert Dingwall.

Nottingham University’s Dingwall serves on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, which “advises the government on the threat posed by new and emerging respiratory viruses.”

“We have this very strong message which has effectively terrorized the population into believing that this is a disease that is going to kill you. And mostly it isn’t,” Dingwall insisted.

‘Eighty percent of the people who get this infection will never need to go near a hospital. The ones who do go to the hospital because they are quite seriously ill most of them will come out alive – even those who go into intensive care,” Dingwall added before slamming the government’s “obsession” with “the death toll and international comparisons.”

“All of that helps to create this climate of fear and I am not surprised in a sense that the Government might take a rather cautious approach to try to unlock the lockdown – simply because they would really be nervous that if they pushed it too quickly it would be like giving a party and nobody came,” he added.