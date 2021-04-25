UK Govt’s ‘Maximum’ Lockdown Advocate Is Longtime Communist Party Member.

Professor Susan Michie – one of the British government’s top COVID-19 policy advisors championing “maximum” lockdown policies – is a longtime member of the Communist Party.

Michie, a Communist for over 40 years, is a senior member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, belongs to two other groups guiding Ministers, and appears on the BBC and ITV to share her ideas. She is also behind the country’s intense lockdown rollouts, arguing in favor of “global maximum lockdown” and offering praise for the Chinese Communist Party on Twitter.

“China has a socialist, collective system (whatever criticisms people may have) not an individualistic, consumer-oriented, profit-driven society badly damaged by 20 years of failed neoliberal economic policies. #LearntLessons,” she wrote.

The Daily Mail also notes Michie’s “militant” communism, recounting how fellow Marxists searched her baby’s stroller for “subversive” literature: