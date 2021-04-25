UK Govt’s ‘Maximum’ Lockdown Advocate Is Longtime Communist Party Member.

Professor Susan Michie – one of the British government’s top COVID-19 policy advisors championing “maximum” lockdown policies – is a longtime member of the Communist Party.
“China has a socialist, collective system (whatever criticisms people may have) not an individualistic, consumer-oriented, profit-driven society badly damaged by 20 years of failed neoliberal economic policies. #LearntLessons,” she wrote.
The Daily Mail also notes Michie’s “militant” communism, recounting how fellow Marxists searched her baby’s stroller for “subversive” literature:
The super-rich Communist Susan Michie is so militant that her fellow Marxists once searched her baby’s pram for subversive literature.
They lifted the tiny infant out of the way, to check that the future Professor of Psychology was not smuggling ultra-hardline propaganda into a crucial conference.
No wonder that fellow students at Oxford a few years before had called her ‘Stalin’s nanny’.
“She is the blue-blooded descendant of an earl who, along with her brother, sold a family heirloom – a Picasso painting called L’Enfant Au Pigeon – to Qatari royals for £50 million in 2013. This didn’t stop her once urging fellow Communists to support Jeremy Corbyn at a presentation with the words: ‘We, the working class…,” the outlet adds.