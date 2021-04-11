UNRELIABLE SOURCES: Media Biased for Biden, Voters Assert in Survey.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey has found most voters do not trust the political news they receive, believing the media is a propaganda machine for Joe Biden and his government.

The telephone and online survey questioned one thousand US “Likely Voters,” asking them if they trusted the political news they were getting, and also, “When they write or talk about President Biden, are most reporters trying to help the president pass his agenda, block the president from passing his agenda, or are they simply interested in reporting the news in an unbiased manner?”

Rasmussen found that only 33 percent of American Likely Voters actually trust the political news they get.

Just 14 percent are “not sure,” while 53 percent–a majority–do not trust the political news they receive. The majority of those polled also said that they believe the media is “in the tank” for Joe Biden, biased in his favor rather than interested in objective reporting.

Rasmussen states that it has a 95% “level of confidence” in the results of the survey.