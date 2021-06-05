US Border Patrol Rescues Kidnapped Child, Apprehends Sex Offender.

US Border Patrol (USBP) agents – who leading Democrats have called upon to be defunded – have rescued a kidnapped child and arrested a criminal sex offender.

On May 4, a four-year-old child, a US citizen, was kidnapped by his mother from a location in East Los Angeles, California.

San Diego Sector USBP’s Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) cooperated with the Government of Mexico (GOM) to locate the child and his mother, who were taken into custody after some weeks of investigation in Tijuana.

The collaboration between the FOB and GOM enabled them to rescue the child and return him to his legal guardians.

In the early hours of May 27, USBP agents in East County San Diego took into custody a 39-year-old illegal migrant. During processing, the illegal migrant was revealed to be a Mexican national, previously convicted in 2003 of “sex with a minor.” The criminal migrant was “subsequently expelled to Mexico.”

U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke says that there has been an “alarming uptrend in the apprehension of convicted sex offenders” this year.