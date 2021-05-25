Vox Stealth Edits Article ‘Debunking’ COVID Lab Leak Origin Theory.

Left-wing media outlet Vox is secretly revising articles related to the origins of COVID-19’s, reversing its original stance that the “lab leak” theory wasn’t plausible.

Highlighted by computer scientist Paul Graham on Twitter, the changes appear in a Vox article originally published on March 4th, 2020. The article – “The Conspiracy Theories About the Origins of the Coronavirus, Debunked” – was revised on March 12th, 2021 in an effort to backtrack the piece’s adamant opposition to the possibility of COVID-19 leaking from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

At first publication, a paragraph from the piece read:

“The Wuhan Institute of Virology is a real place, and the exact origin of the novel coronavirus is still a mystery, with researchers racing since the outbreak began to figure it out. But already, virologists who’ve parsed the genome and infectious disease experts who study coronaviruses have more than enough evidence to show that the virus is brand new and came from nature, not the Wuhan lab. A large group of them, citing genome analyses from multiple countries, recently affirmed in The Lancet that the virus originated in wildlife.

The emergence of the virus in the same city as China’s only level 4 biosafety lab, it turns out, is pure coincidence.”

Since publication, however, the same paragraph has been revised in greater support of the “lab leak” theory:

“The Wuhan Institute of Virology is a real place, and the exact origin of the novel coronavirus is still a mystery, with researchers racing since the outbreak began to figure it out. But already, virologists who’ve parsed the genome and infectious disease experts who study coronaviruses say they have enough evidence the virus is brand new and came from nature. A large group of them, citing genome analyses from multiple countries, recently affirmed in The Lancet that the virus originated in wildlife.

The emergence of the virus in the same city as China’s only level 4 biosafety lab, it turns out, appears to be pure coincidence.”

Graham points out the various changes, including swapping out “is” for “appears to be” and deleting “not the Wuhan lab”: