Project Veritas has released a stunning new undercover video of CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester admitting his network fueled speculative propaganda against President Trump in order to remove him from office.

In the clip below, Chester admits the network will soon shift to fear-mongering over climate change.

“Fear sells,” he gloats. “No one ever says those things out loud, but it’s obvious.”

Earlier this week The National Pulse exposed CNN’s Gabby Orr after she promoted a demonstrably false story concerning President Trump and Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Watch: