WATCH: Crazed, Far-Left Activists Attack Members of Congress in Washington, D.C.

A group of far-left activists attacked a press conference outside the Department of Justice today, as Congressional Democrats sat in a secure committee room less than half a mile away, complaining about the political violence on January 6th.

As Capitol Hill police openly wept inside the secure Capitol, Congressional members Louie Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Paul Gosar were attacked at their press conference outside the Department of Justice. They were not assisted by D.C., nor Capitol police, leaving just their staff and interns to provide protection against crazed leftists.

The Members of Congress were attempting to draw attention to the failure of Biden’s Department of Justice to ensure fair treatment and speedy trials for those still imprisoned following the January 6th riot at the Capitol.

Despite their unlawful actions, the conservatives Members of Congress were set to defend their rights against cruel and unusual punishment – many are being needlessly subject to solitary confinement, inedible food, and abuse by guards – and to a fair trial at the press conference today.

But activists from a nearby, far-left protest got wind of the press conference and crashed it with whistles, placards, and violence.

A number of congressional staffers were shoved, as were the Members of Congress themselves, as crazed activists screamed inane things such as, “Are you a pedophile, Congressman Gaetz?”

Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-1) was baselessly accused of sex trafficking minors back in March. To this date, no evidence has emerged and no charges have been brought. The National Pulse understands from sources within law enforcement that the case against Congressman Gaetz fell apart early on.

The political left claimed, prior to November 2020, that accusing elected officials of pedophilia – per the “Pizzagate” saga – was dangerous and a conspiracy theory. Today, their activists engaged in the same behavior.

Watch: