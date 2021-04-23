WATCH: Georgia Mother’s Stunning Anti-Child Masking Speech.

Courtney Ann Taylor, a Georgia mother, is one of many parents who are demanding the end of the school mask mandate for young children. Watch her impassion speech, below.

Watch:

In the video of her tearful appeal to government officials, Taylor said, “Every month I come here and I hear the same thing: social, emotional health. If you truly mean that, you would end the mask requirement tonight. TONIGHT. This is not March 2020 anymore.” She pointed out that, more than a year after the Covid-19-fueled restrictions and shutdowns started, treatments are available, meaning that the situation has fundamentally changed. “We have three vaccines. . .and every one of us knows that young children are not affected by this virus.” Taylor called this latter fact a “blessing,” but added, “As adults, what have we done with that blessing? We’ve shoved it to the side and said, ‘We don’t care. You’re still going to wear a mask on your face every day, five- and six-year-olds. You still can’t play together on the playground like normal children, seven- and eight-year-olds. . .We’re still going to force you to carry a burden that was never yours to carry.’ Shame on us!”

Taylor said that she was tired of trying to explain to her young child why she wasn’t fighting the school mask mandate, stating that the time had now come for her to fight that battle; “My six-year-old looks at me every month before I come here and says, ‘Are you going to tell them tonight? Tell them I don’t want to wear this anymore’. . . It’s April 15, 2021, and it’s time. Take these masks off of my child!” Taylor told the government officials that she knew the response to her would be an appeal to the authority of the CDC, but she insisted that parents “did not vote for people at the CDC. . .We chose you to make decisions that would be in our children’s best interests, and forcing five-, six-, seven-, eight-, and nine-year-old little children to cover their noses and their mouths—where they breathe—for 7 hours a day, every day, for the last 9 months for a virus that you know doesn’t affect them—that is not in their best interests! And this has to stop.”

Taylor ended by challenging the officials, “Defend our children! My six-year-old can’t come up here and say this. . .Take these off of our children.”