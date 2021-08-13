WHO COVID Investigator FINALLY Admits Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Is ‘Probable’.

The lead investigator for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 origins team admitted that the virus developing as a result of a Wuhan Institute of Virology employee getting infected by a bat was a “probable hypothesis.”

The claims, made by Dr. Peter Embarek, follow the World Health Organization (WHO) team releasing a controversial report alleging COVID-19 had natural origins and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely.” The National Pulse highlighted several members of the team – including Peter Daszak and Marion Koopmans – for having conflicts of interest with the Chinese Communist Party.

While speaking on Denmark’s television station TV2, Embarek admitted that “an employee who was infected in the field by taking samples falls under one of the probable hypotheses.”

“This is where the virus jumps directly from a bat to a human,” he added before explaining, “in that case, it would then be a laboratory worker instead of a random villager or other person who has regular contact with bats. So it is actually in the probable category.”