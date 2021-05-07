Woman Charged With Falsifying Over A Dozen Mail-In Ballots.

A campaign volunteer for a Cherokee Nation election in Oklahoma was charged with mail-in ballot fraud.

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s filed one charge of election fraud and one charge of false personation against Lisa Cookson, a volunteer for a Tribal Council candidate in District Two, on May 3rd.

Cookson is charged with “fraudulently filling out and signing absentee ballot request forms without the knowledge or consent of voters,” and while the investigation is ongoing, over 15 fraudulent ballots have already been identified.

According to the tribe’s Attorney General Sara Hill, “the Cherokee Nation takes these charges very seriously.” “It is critical we enforce tribal election laws in order to protect the rights of Cherokee citizens and protect the integrity of the Cherokee Nation’s electoral process,” she added.