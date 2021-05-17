Wuhan Institute Of Virology Erased Names Of Military-Linked Researchers From Website.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology erased the name of several military-linked researchers from its website in mid-2020.

The move to erase the names of three researchers tied to Chinese military institutions follows questions about the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) involvement with the institute.

Until May 27th, 2020, the lab’s “About Us” page contained a “Committees” section outlining dozens of researchers operating under the auspices of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Among the researchers on the committees highlighted on the page were individuals from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, 302 Military Hospital of China, and PLA Naval Medical University.

The Deputy Director of the Wuhan Institue of Virology’s Academic Committee, Hongyang Wang, lists affiliation with China’s Second Military Medical University, also known as the PLA Naval Medical University. Underneath his leadership, Fusheng Wang, from the 302 Military Hospital of China, also worked on the committee.

Chang-chun Tu, who lists ties to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS) Institute of Military Veterinary, served on the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Scientific Advisory Committee of Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases. AMMS has been described as the “highest medical research institute of the Chinese PLA.”

Archives from May 28th, 2020, however, reveal a significant change in the website’s format, excluding the names of any researchers from the aforementioned committees.

At the time of publication, the Wuhan Institue of Virology’s site still omits the previously included names of military-linked researchers.