READ: “An American’s Creed” – 163 Words to Remind Us What it Means to be A Unkept Citizen.

Dean Alfange, a progressive and labor activist, wrote the following 163 words as first published in Reader’s Digest in 1952:

“I do not choose to be a common man. It is my right to be uncommon. I seek to develop whatever talents God gave me—not security. I do not wish to be a kept citizen, humbled and dulled by having the state look after me. I want to take the calculated risk; to dream and to build, to fail and to succeed. I refuse to barter incentive for a dole. I prefer the challenges of life to the guaranteed existence; the thrill of fulfillment to the stale calm of utopia. I will not trade freedom for beneficence nor my dignity for a handout. I will never cower before any earthly master nor bend to any threat. It is my heritage to stand erect, proud and unafraid; to think and act myself, enjoy the benefit of my creations and to face the world boldly and say – ‘This, with God’s help, I have done.’ All this is what it means to be an American.”

Alfange died at 91 in Manhattan, New York.

A plaque of his letter stands, unattributed, in Hagerstown, Indiana.