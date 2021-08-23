EXC: Top Biden Advisors Collaborated In CCP-Sponsored Event Aimed at Boosting China’s Global Power, Wiped Webpages Reveal.

A significant number of Joe Biden’s top foreign policy advisors – including his Director of National Intelligence and National Security Advisor – participated in an event advocating against the “containment” of the Chinese Communist Party, with funding coming from various Chinese Communist regime-backed sources, The National Pulse can reveal.

The news comes as analysts review Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and raise questions as to the intent of the White House in diminishing America’s role in the world.

China Forum.

Organized by the University of California San Diego’s (UCSD) 21st Century China Center since 2019, the annual “China Forum” has counted some of the highest-ranking officials of the Biden White House in attendance.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, “Asia Czar” Kurt Campbell, and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner along with Rush Doshi and Julian Gewirtz, who lead the National Security Council’s China desk, and Melanie Hart and Mira Rapp-Hooper, who play a comparable role at the State Department, were in attendance.

One of the fifteen “key takeaways” from the 2019 dialogue – whose “sponsors” included Kurt Campbell himself, as well as Qualcomm, the Asia Group Foundation, East West Bank, and one further “anonymous” source – advocated that “competitive coexistence, rather than confrontation and containment, is the best path forward” in the context of U.S.-China relations.

“The participants rejected a China policy that was implacably confrontational or that sought to contain China,” a summary explains.

A key Biden figure – “Asia Czar” Kurt Campbell – was also a top sponsor of the event along with The Asia Group, a consultancy group he founded the same month he departed the Obama administration’s State Department. In addition to an “anonymous” donor backing the conference, corporations including Qualcomm and the philanthropic arm of East West Bank were also supporters.

The conference’s rejection of the “containment” approach – favored by the Chinese Communist Party – comes as no surprise given the regime’s funding and participation in the event, The National Pulse can reveal.

Alibaba.

The 21st Century China Center is predominantly funded by Joseph Tsai, the son of the late Paul Tsai, Vice Chairman and co-founder of the e-commerce giant Alibaba. The China-based firm has close financial and personnel ties to the Chinese Communist Party and its military.

Tsai is also a “patron” of the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a Chinese Communist Party-backed group exposed by The National Pulse for sponsoring trips to China for journalists and politicians in exchange for “favorable coverage” and part of the country’s United Front efforts “to co-opt and neutralize sources of opposition to the Chinese Communist Party” and encourage “positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

Chinese Communist Party members belonging to the United Front’s leadership committee, such as Yichen Zhang, also attended the conference alongside the future Biden-era power players.

While the 21st Century China Center’s website page documenting its donors and institutional partners has been deleted, archives reveal the center was – and perhaps still is – partnered with several Chinese Communist-Party linked companies such as state-owned technology firm ZTE.

Six top U.S. Intelligence Agencies have advocated against the usage of ZTE phones and 5G technology since they often grant backdoor access to the Chinese regime.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) “deep concern” about the company being “beholden” to the CCP prompted the Trump administration to label the China-based company a “national security threat” and forbid federal subsidies from going to U.S. companies that collaborate with it.