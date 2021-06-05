Joe Biden Just Banned Investment In CCP Military Firms His Son Hunter Profited From.

President Joe Biden banned investment in nearly 60 firms due to close ties to the Chinese Communist Party military operations and human rights abuses. Among the companies included in the ban are entities that have enjoyed millions of dollars in investment from Hunter Biden and Bill Gates, The National Pulse can reveal.

The new ban “solidifies and strengthens” a Trump-era Executive Order restricting securities investments in firms that work alongside China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and provide technology to facilitate the repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The Biden regime posits that halting cash flow to these entities will ensure American capital doesn’t “support the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) military, intelligence, and other security research and development programs” or companies that “facilitate repression or serious human rights abuse.”

President Biden’s move comes after his son, Hunter Biden, invested in the very same companies.

A private equity firm led by Hunter – who’s inked several deals with Chinese military-linked entities excluded from the ban – counts multi-million dollar investments in a firm included on the list: China General Nuclear (CGN) Power Corporation. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has also collaborated with another company included on the list: China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Hunter Biden.

BHR Partners – the private equity firm where Hunter Biden served as a director since 2013 – was a $10 million cornerstone investor in CGN’s initial public offering (IPO). Occurring in 2014, the IPO was the second largest of the entire year, valued at over $3 billion.

CGN – a wholly state-owned energy corporation – has seen one of its consultants convicted by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for company-wide schemes to “procure U.S.-based nuclear engineers to assist with designing and manufacturing certain components for nuclear reactors” for nearly two decades.

The stolen secrets posed a “significant damage to our national security,” according to the DOJ.

The company, which Hunter Biden reportedly retains a sizable stake in, still lists GCN as part of its portfolio.

Bill Gates.

Terrapower, a nuclear energy research company founded and chaired by Gates works with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Beyond being under the direct control of the Chinese Communist Party as a state-owned enterprise, CNNC’s presidents and vice-presidents are even appointed by the Premier of the

State Council of China.

While Terrapower halted collaboration with CNNC over one year into the project, the decision was not of their own accord.

Gates attributed the cessation of the joint venture to “policy changes here in the U.S.” under the Trump administration, insisting he was eager to reinstate the project “if we get over these obstacles”:

“TerraPower, the company I started 10 years ago, uses an approach called a traveling wave reactor that is safe, prevents proliferation, and produces very little waste. We had hoped to build a pilot project in China, but recent policy changes here in the U.S. have made that unlikely. We may be able to build it in the United States if the funding and regulatory changes that I mentioned earlier happen.”

What’s more, the Chinese Communist Party’s State Council awarded Gates with one of the country’s highest accolades for his work on Terrapower: lifetime membership in the country’s Academy of Engineering.