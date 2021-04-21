Biden’s China Ambassador Pick Now Advises the Chinese Communist Party on Crypto.

Joe Biden’s 2014 pick for U.S. Ambassador to China – Max Baucus – now serves as an adviser to a Chinese Communist Party-linked cryptocurrency exchange platform.

The news follows a National Pulse exposé on Baucus, a “good friend,” frequent donor, and presidential campaign endorser of the former veep who now leverages the connections he gained during his 2014 to 2017 ambassadorship to “consult” for various Chinese Communist Party-linked companies.

Baucus joined the cryptocurrency exchange Binance as a policy and government-relations adviser in March 2021.

“Baucus’s role will be focused on providing guidance and policy advice covering some of the world’s most important financial jurisdictions and agencies. He will also play a key role consulting and liaising with U.S. regulators and authorities on decisive policies that affect the larger global industry and best practices to further guide sustainable developments for Binance and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem,” the company explained.

Founded by Changpeng Zhao, a Chinese-Canadian business executive, Binance is partnered with a “state-level model enterprise” Zhongshang Beidou Supply Chain Management Group:

Binance China Blockchain Institute, the research institute part of the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Binance, today announced a strategic partnership with Zhongshang Beidou Supply Chain Management Group (Zhongshang Beidou), a state-level model enterprise for supply chain innovation and application established by (China) Commercial Network Construction Development Center under the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC).

“By joining forces with Zhongshang Beidou, an exemplary business in supply chain innovation, Binance China Blockchain Institute will continue to push the integration of industry, education and research, accelerate digital transformation and help foster the digital economy in China,” Binance Asia-Pacific VP Mai Lu noted.

Binance also participates in China’s Belt and Road Initiative in 2020 alongside several state-owned enterprises:

Binance China Blockchain Institute joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) as a high-level United States (UN) partner on June 16, 2020, aiming to facilitate China’s “Belt & Road Initiative” and promote sustainable development. Other UNGC members are 15 leading enterprises and institutional partners in China, including China Development Bank, Sinopec and the State Grid Corporation of China.

Individuals who list themselves as Directors and Managers at Binance also have a history working for Chinese state-run media , state-run universities , the Chinese Communist Party’s State Council , and Tencent