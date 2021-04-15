The Digital Director of President Biden’s COVID-19 Response Team has previously shared racist tweets, including calls for “bans” on white people, The National Pulse can today reveal.

The unearthed posts from Clarke Humphrey – a former Deputy Digital Director for the Biden campaign and current member of the Biden White House – are as recent as 2019, while she was working for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Also the former Director of Online Fundraising for the DNC, Humphrey posted about “banning” white people, as well as a number of other racially-charged, aggressive, hateful messages.

Humphrey told a Twitter user “don’t get in a car with white ppl” and insisted “we truly do gotta get white men all the way outta here.”

Humphrey’s racist posts continue through 2019, as she tweeted that an actor “deserves every award under the sun for getting me to deeply sympathize with a wealthy white man.”

“White ppl are extremely actin up today?????? like more than usual,” she tweeted in 2017.

The self-avowed “greatest online fundraiser in american history” has been involved in Democratic politics since 2014, beginning at the DNC before working for the Hillary Clinton campaign, then bouncing back to the DNC before departing for the Biden campaign.

Humphrey’s current role in the Biden White House also places her on the same COVID-19 Response Team as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Humphrey recently posted a picture to her Instagram with her posing in a sweatshirt that says, “Does this bring in money or votes?” which is effectively the Democratic Party mantra, versus conservatives’ ideas of “America, first.”