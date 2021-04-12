EXC: Biden’s Deputy Energy Sec Spoke for Chinese Communist Party.

Turk, also an alum of the Obama administration, was the Deputy Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2018 at the time of the conference. The 2018 China International Energy Industry Expo (CIEI) was hosted in the city of Taiyuan and was “established with the approval of the State Council” and “jointly sponsored” by two Chinese government entities: the Ministry of Commerce and the Shanxi provincial government.

The event boasts it is”the only state-level, international and professional exhibition in the energy industry field approved by the State Council.” “With the instruction spirit of “striving to be the vanguard of national energy revolution”, ” in accordance with the new concept of innovation, coordination, green, open and sharing actively, the fair aims to become the a new platform for international energy exchange and cooperation,” a summary adds.

A previously unreported article from China Global Television Network (CGTN) reveals that Turk “delivered a speech on the future trends of global energy supply and consumption.”

“He says China’s switch to a new economic model and a cleaner energy mix is driving global trends,” the summary continues

In an exclusive interview with the state-run broadcaster, Turk praises China as a “leader” on various forms of renewable energy and describes the country as a “significant driver in global energy trends”:

“In the future, we’ll see a very significant Chinese component to the low carbon energy development, the renewable generation. We’ve already seen with China being a leader on solar PV, in wind, other renewable technologies. China really is by its nature, its size and manufacturing capacity, it’s a very robotic economic development, a significant driver in global energy trends.”

“The biggest challenge is the scale and scope of the transformation. China is responsible for 50% of the new electric vehicles that are coming in the market all across the world. Those are huge numbers. But we find electric vehicles are still about 1% of overall automobiles sold in the world. So even though we’ve seen very significant increases, including in China, it’s still a quite small number. It needs to significantly increase in order to really be a fundamental driver,” Turk adds.

CGTN also shared slides from Turk’s presentation titled “China moves global energy markets, again” and “The future is electrifying,” both of which fail to criticize China’s disproportionate role in the production of energy: