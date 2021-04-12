EXC: Biden’s Deputy Energy Sec Spoke for Chinese Communist Party.

President Biden’s Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk spoke at a Chinese Communist Party-sponsored energy conference and gave an exclusive interview to a state-run media outlet where he praised the communist country’s efforts in energy development.
Turk, also an alum of the Obama administration, was the Deputy Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2018 at the time of the conference. The 2018 China International Energy Industry Expo (CIEI) was hosted in the city of Taiyuan and was “established with the approval of the State Council” and “jointly sponsored” by two Chinese government entities: the Ministry of Commerce and the Shanxi provincial government.
The event boasts it is”the only state-level, international and professional exhibition in the energy industry field approved by the State Council.” “With the instruction spirit of “striving to be the vanguard of national energy revolution”, ” in accordance with the new concept of innovation, coordination, green, open and sharing actively, the fair aims to become the a new platform for international energy exchange and cooperation,” a summary adds.
A previously unreported article from China Global Television Network (CGTN) reveals that Turk “delivered a speech on the future trends of global energy supply and consumption.”