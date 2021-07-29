REVEALED: Biden’s Infrastructure Partner Senator Tom Carper Profits From Chinese Communist Party-Owned Companies.

Senator Tom Carper (D-Delaware) – who has referred to President Joe Biden as a “brother” and worked extensively on the White House’s infrastructure program – has profited from investments in Chinese Communist Party-linked companies including firms flagged by the U.S. State Department as “tools” of the regime, The National Pulse can reveal.

The Chinese Communist Party’s financial ties are evidenced in Carper’s most recent financial disclosure, which reveals controversial investments in Chinese regime-linked firms such as Tencent and Alibaba.

Carper is closely tied to Biden as his junior partner in Delaware during part of Biden’s tenure in the United States Senate. Carper has described Biden as being “like a brother” who has “always been there for me.” Joe Biden himself referred to Senator Carper as his “buddy,” in the first name-check of his inaugural speech following the 2020 election.

“They know each other’s families. They know each other’s kids. They’ve commuted with each other. They respect each other,” said fellow Delaware Senator Chris Coons.

Carper, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Environment and Works Committee, has also played a leading role in the Biden White House’s infrastructure negotiations.

China First.

Among the investments Senator Carper lists as “assets” on his 2012 financial disclosure forms are $1,001 to $15,000 in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF, $1,001 to $15,000 in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF, and $1,001 to $15,000 in shares of Alibaba.

At the time of publication, dozens of state-owned companies comprise the iShares ETF, including Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corporation, and COSCO – a Shanghai-based logistics company labeled as a “thinly veiled arm of the Chinese military” by a task force of the U.S. House of Representatives. The KraneShares ETF is similarly tied to state-owned enterprises along with companies in direct competition with their American counterparts, such as leading Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology.

Alibaba also retains links to the Chinese Communist Party through its executives.

Senator Carper’s wife, Martha Ann Stacy, also purchased $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF on April 20th, 2020, which is primarily comprised of Tencent holdings and other technology companies that routinely censor content on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, before selling them roughly four months later.

Tencent has been described as a “tool of the Chinese government,” noting the company has “no meaningful ability to tell the Chinese Communist Party ‘no’ if officials decide to ask for their assistance” by officials from the U.S. State Department. It provides “a foundation of technology-facilitated surveillance and social control” as part of the Chinese government’s broader crusade “to shape the world consistent with its authoritarian model,” the report added.

The financial disclosure also reveal Stacy’s three separate sales of Tencent stock each worth $1,001 to $15,000 on April 2nd, July 8th, and August 21st of 2020 were executed by Carper’s wife. Stock in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF was also sold on July 7th and 9th, with both transactions ranging from $1,001 to $15,000.

