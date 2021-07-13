An Intel Committee Congressman Who Pushed the Russia Collusion Hoax Is Invested In Chinese Communist Party-Led Companies.

The eight-term Member of the House of Representatives is a member of the Permanent Sub Committee on Intelligence, and the Committee on Energy and Commerce. He also sits on the Defense Intelligence and Warfighter Support subcommittee.

Despite holding these critical national security positions, Rep. Welch (D-VT) has purchased shares in companies owned by America’s most dangerous adversary: the Chinese Communist Party.

Mao Jones Industrial.

Congressman Welch’s most recent financial disclosure (published in full, below) reveals on March 15th, 2019 he purchased shares of a value up to $15,000 in two exchange-traded funds (ETF): KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF.

The 2020 disclosure also reveals he received dividends from both funds.

The KraneShares MSCI ETF is “co-managed by Bosera Asset Management,” a Chinese Communist Party-linked investment firm that manages part of the country’s National Social Security Fund. At the time of publication, the fund’s primary investments include state-owned companies such Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye Yibin. Competitors to American companies, such as China’s top electric vehicle battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (​CATL), also make up the ETF.

Companies comprising Welch’s other Chinese government-linked investment – KraneShares CSI ETF – include Chinese social media and technology platforms that routinely censor users on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Tencent, which has been flagged by the U.S. State Department as a “tool of the Chinese government,” accounts for the largest investment of the fund.

Tencent has “no meaningful ability to tell the Chinese Communist Party ‘no’ if officials decide to ask for their assistance” and provides “a foundation of technology-facilitated surveillance and social control” as part of the Chinese government’s broader crusade “to shape the world consistent with its authoritarian model,” the State Department also notes.

Welch was a vocal proponent of the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy, posting a highlight of a House floor speech to his YouTube Channel entitled “Rep. Welch Urges Congress to Investigate Trump Ties To Russia.”

“There is evidence of Trump campaign officials having direct contact with Russian officials, and we know Russia hacked the DNC files and doled out stolen information with the goal of aiding the Trump campaign. So the question is: what is the Russian connection,” he asserted before calling for a “no holds barred investigation of the links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.”

“There is a mountain of evidence we cannot ignore,” he falsely added before demanding “investigate now; investigate fully.”

The news will raise questions as to the propriety of U.S. law makers investing in firms and funds managed by the Chinese Communist Party and its members, and whether intelligence committeemen should be removed from their roles as a result.

Left-wing political activists demanded Marjorie Taylor-Greene was denied committee roles over some tweets she sent several years ago. They also agreed Rep. Gaetz should be dropped from his committees over a now four-month-old “sex trafficking” allegation that has yielded no accusers and no charges.

Welch’s Finances:

Raheem J. Kassam contributed to this report.