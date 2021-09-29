EXC: De Blasio’s Police Commissioner & COVID Advisor Spoke At Chinese Communist Party Influence Group Seeking ‘Law Enforcement Cooperation.’





James O’Neill, previously tapped by Bill de Blasio for Police Commissioner of New York City and his current COVID-19 Senior Advisor, has repeatedly spoken at the America China Public Affairs Institute (ACPAI), which is closely tied to top Chinese Communist Party-linked influence groups seeking to “co-opt and neutralize opposition” to the regime.

O’Neill, who served as the 43rd Police Commissioner from 2016 to 2019, addressed the America China Public Affairs Institute (ACPAI) three times during his tenure, speaking at the “Police Commissioner Luncheon” in August 2016, September 2017, and November 2018.

The ACPAI website reveals the group “strongly supports a Security Partnership between the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China” on areas including “law enforcement cooperation”, “military consultation”, and “pandemic disease control.” Similarly, ACPAI “strongly supports a Mutual Visa Waiver Program between the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China” along with free trade agreements between the two counties.

Fred Teng, the president of ACPAI, doubles as the senior U.S. representative of the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF).

CUSEF was founded by C.H. Tung, the Vice-Chairman of the “highest-ranking entity overseeing” China’s United Front, which the U.S. government identifies as seeking to “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence foreign governments to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing.”

Tung himself has spoken at a 2016 ACPAI event in addition to CUSEF Governor Ronnie Chan, who has spoken for the group three times. ACPAI has also hosted events featuring several Chinese Communist Party officials including United Nations Ambassadors, Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Vice Ministers, and the Consul General along with Chinese state-run media hosts.

The group has also hosted a “private breakfast forum with Dr. Yao Yunzhu,” who is a retired Major General of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along with a “Security Partnership Symposium” hosted by the PLA Academy of Military Science.

With the help of the aforementioned Chinese Communist Party apparatchiks, ACPAI seeks to “gather our expertise and our network of friends to facilitate a transformational United States-China relation,” according to its mission statement.

“For the twenty-first century, a cooperative partnership with the People’s Republic of China is important and necessary for the United States of America,” it continues.

Despite O’Neill affiliating with the group, de Blasio rehired the former Police Commissioner to serve as a COVID-19 Senior Advisor in April 2020.

“In this role, O’Neill will oversee the supply and distribution of personal protective and medical equipment within New York City hospitals as demand continues to surge due to the COVID-19 crisis. O’Neill will create, operationalize and manage a supply inspection regime within the hospitals to ensure the rapid turnaround of new supplies and verify each hospital is pushing needed equipment to frontline health care workers,” explained the Mayor’s office.



