EXC: Dem Congressman Leading Election Reforms Has 6-Figure Investments In Chinese Communist Espionage-Linked Firms.

Rep. Jim Langevin (RI-2) – a Democratic Party Congressman leading his party’s so-called ‘election security reforms’ – retains six-figure investments in a Chinese Communist Party-linked tech firm flagged by the U.S. State Department for aiding the regime’s military and espionage capabilities, The National Pulse can reveal.

The Biden-endorsing Congressman serves as co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus, a subcommittee of the House Committee on Homeland Security. He was tapped for the Democrat’s Congressional Task Force on Election Security in 2017.

Fueled by allegations of pro-Trump Russian election interference, the task force produced a list of recommendations for the federal government to improve election infrastructure. Langevin remarked:

“With the 2018 elections just months away, Congress must act now to bolster our election cybersecurity especially as intelligence leaders are confident that Russian interference will not stop. The report recommendations and corresponding legislation are important first steps in restoring the American people’s trust in our democratic system and securing our elections for years to come…”

Langevin himself, however, has financial ties to a foreign adversary – the Chinese Communist Party – through six-figure investments in Alibaba. The Chinese e-commerce giant, whose executives include powerful members of the Chinese Communist Party, has been flagged by the U.S. State Department as a proxy of the brutal regime.

Alibaba has also been involved in the “research, production, and repair of weapons and equipment for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)” and has a “deep record of cooperation and collaboration” with China’s “state security bureaucracy,” former Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford revealed.

The State Department has also flagged the company as a “tool” of the Chinese Communist Party, aiding in its build-up of “technology-facilitated surveillance and social control.”

The report states:

Significantly, the modern “China Model” is built upon a foundation of technology-facilitated surveillance and social control. These techniques for ruling China have been – and continue to be – in critical ways developed, built, and maintained on behalf of the Party-State by technology firms such as Huawei, Tencent, ZTE, Alibaba, and Baidu. As these companies export their products and services to the rest of the world, the security and human rights problems associated with this “China Model” are progressively exported with them.

Companies including Alibaba “have no meaningful ability to tell the Chinese Communist Party “no” if officials decide to ask for their assistance – e.g., in the form of access to foreign technologies, access to foreign networks, useful information about foreign commercial counterparties, insight into patterns of foreign commerce, or specific information about the profiles, activity, or locations of foreign users of Chinese-hosted or -facilitated social media, computer or smartphone applications, or telecommunications,” the report adds.

Despite Alibaba’s inextricability from the Chinese Communist Party, Representative Langevin’s 2020 financial disclosure reveals sizable, six-figure investments in the firm. The form shows $265,002 to $550,000 in Alibaba stock. Up to $200,000 of Alibaba stock was acquired in trade made in February and September of 2019.

Two transaction reports filed in 2021 also reveal continued Alibaba trades amidst the Chinese Communist Party-caused COVID-19 pandemic, including a purchase of up to $15,000 of company stock on March 3rd, 2021.

Throughout 2019, he also sold up to $680,000 of Alibaba stock and engaged in options trading with over $100,000 of Alibaba stock.