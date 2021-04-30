EXC: FBI Raids Alaska Spa To “Recover Pelosi’s Laptop” Stolen from U.S. Capitol, Owners Reveal.

A couple from Homer, Alaska – Marilyn and Paul Hueper – have told The National Pulse that their home and business was raided by federal agents in connection with January 6th riots in Washington, D.C.

The Huepers joined Editor-In-Chief Raheem Kassam on The National Pulse podcast to discuss the early morning raid, which, as Paul Hueper recalls, didn’t include Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) authorities even “present[ing] a search warrant.”

“They don’t even imply a search warrant for the first hour while we’re sitting there with handcuffs on,” he reiterated.

Listen:



Among the items seized were the family’s personal electronics and a handheld copy of the Declaration of Independence.

While an FBI spokesperson confirmed that a “court-authorized law-enforcement activity” was carried out at the Hueper residence, the agency would not comment on its potential relation to events that unfolded in the U.S. Capitol earlier this year. The FBI agents were, however, joined by at least one officer from the U.S. Capitol’s police department according to Hueper.

The Hueper’s account of their interactions with federal authorities – which Marilyn insists the agents “didn’t even let me look at their [badges] long enough” to verify – tells a different story.

“THE FBI BROKE INTO MY HOUSE TODAY… 12 AGENTS! Handcuffed me and Paul. Interrogated us, searched the house, and left with my phones and laptops,” she wrote in an April 29th post. “The FBI said they were looking for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop!! So I guess that answers one question… It really did get stolen and is still at large. […] They tried to get me to admit that I had been in the Capital building on Jan 6th… which I hadn’t… and threatened to arrest me for obstruction of justice if I didn’t give them the answers they wanted,” she added.

Marilyn Hueper attributed the raid to a case of mistaken identity, pointing out several distinctions between her physical appearance and the lady believed to have stolen Nancy Pelosi’s laptop:

Apparently, I have a doppelganger… who was part of the Capitol breach, but that was ID’d as me! What the heck?!! They could have done a face recognition with my state drivers license and noticed that I have attached ear lobes… and she doesn’t. She has heavily arched eyebrows… and I don’t. Not to mention she was wearing an ugly black sweater with white snowflakes on it!! You’d have to pay me lots of money to get me to wear a sweater, let alone an ugly one… and shiny black knee high boots.

The post was accompanied by the following graphic, which draws several distinctions in physical appearance between herself and the FBI’s person of interest:

Hueper has shared the same account of the raid with outlets including Anchorage Daily News and during a radio interview with an interview with KSRM-AM.

The couple – which has donated to several Republican candidates including Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, and Kelly Loeffler – has never denied attending the January 6th “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington D.C. Paul Hueper’s Instagram page contains an image of his wife at the Capitol Complex.

But the pair never entered the building, indeed only attending for part of the day before leaving the city to return home. The closest they got was outside the Capitol, hours after the original breach, where they say they stayed for around 30 minutes before leaving.

Paul Hueper’s Instagram also contains a video of Donald Trump’s speech. The video, which includes an excerpt of the speech from 12:08 pm, places the Huepers at the ellipse roughly 30 minutes before the Capitol breach began.

According to official reports, “when the mob reached the Capitol complex at about 12:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, it took about 15 minutes for the west side perimeter of the building to be breached.” And the walk to the Capitol grounds from the Ellipse is at least a 45-minute walk – excluding the massive crowd-induced delays.

LISTEN TO THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH THE HUEPERS: