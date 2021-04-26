Fauci’s NIAID Scientists Attended Wuhan Lab Summit, Now WIPED From The Internet.

In addition to funding research groups collaborating with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Dr. Anthony Fauci also approved National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases researchers’ attendance at a conference sponsored by the lab believed by many to be the source of COVID-19.

The 2016 Conference on Viral Infection and Immune Response, hosted by the Nature science journal, has been scrubbed from publication’s website, but The National Pulse has located archived versions of the site. We also saved the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s (WIV) press release.

Two researchers from Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) were in attendance at the 2016 event which discussed emerging viral diseases, infections and antiviral immunity – all critical to the COVID-19 response.

Dr. Fauci has served as Director of the institute since 1984 and remains the highest paid U.S. government employee despite a bevy of false prognostications and outright lies.

At the time of the conference, attendee Kanta Subbarao served as Chief of the NIAID’s Emerging Respiratory Viruses Section and Nancy Sullivan served as Chief of the Biodefense Research Section at the NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center. Sullivan still serves under Fauci while Subbarao departed the agency to become Director of the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza.

The October conference contained six sessions: epidemiology of emerging viral disease, persistent viral infection and immune dysregulation, viral pathogenesis, immune intervention and prevention of disease, innate antiviral immunity, and induction of systemic adaptive immunity.

Among its organizers and speakers were several researchers from Chinese Communist Party institutions, including the current Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and WIV Director-General.

The WIV also has a close relationship with the Chinese Communist Party, signing agreements for “All-around cooperation” with Chinese Communist Party city-level governments. Researchers have also been granted awards from the Chinese Communist Party’s Youth League and the State Council.

The lab has also televised the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. A WIV press release recounts:

“During watching of live broadcast, the conference hall was in perfect order. Everyone’s listening carefully to work report by General Secretary Hu Jintao and keeping notes attentively. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and the room was resounded with waves of applause.”

The conference follows reports revealing that Fauci’s NIH sent millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund research carried out by EcoHealth Alliance, the U.S. partner of the WIV.

The NIAID funded six separate grants totaling nearly $3,750,000 focusing on “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” in China.