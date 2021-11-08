Deleted Webpages Reveal Bill Gates Praising Chinese Communist Party Group’s ‘Friendship.’





Deleted webpages reveal Bill Gates praising a controversial Chinese Communist Party-backed influence group – the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries – for its efforts to build “friendship.”

Gates, who has a long history of collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party in his personal and professional capacities, visited the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) in June 2014 to deliver a speech on philanthropy.

The CPAFFC has been dubbed the “public face” of the United Front Work Department – a billion-dollar effort executed by the Chinese Communist Party seeking “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence foreign individuals and the policies of foreign states to serve Beijing’s interests,” according to the federal U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission.

Also referred to as “avowedly an arm of the party-state,” CPAFFC has been flagged by the U.S. State Department for its campaigns to “directly and malignly influence” American officials and business leaders.

Despite the CPAFFC’s known efforts to malignly influence Americans, archived webpages from a subsidiary of the CPAFFC, the China Friendship Foundation For Peace And Development, reveal Gates speaking at the association’s headquarters.

Gates’s speech was titled “Invent For The Poor,” and a CPAFFC summary of the event reveals the association’s president was in attendance:

Under the auspices of President Li Xiaolin, Mr. Bill Gates, dressed in a red short-sleeved T-shirt with a smile and confidence on his face, shared his personal experience in philanthropy and called on people to pay attention to the world, especially in Africa.

“He emphasized the non-negligible role played by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in the world’s friendship and mutual assistance,” noted the CPAFFC’s summary of Gates’s speech.

In 2017, Gates also sent a congratulatory letter to the CPAFFC amidst its World Philanthropy Forum, jointly hosted alongside Tsinghua University. The school is the alma mater of regime leader Xi Jinping and hosts a “Marxist” journalism school, training the next generation of Chinese state-run media propagandists with the assistance of the New York Times, CNN, and others.



