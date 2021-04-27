Google, Soros, & Gates-Funded Media Outlet ‘Project Syndicate’ Publishes Op-Eds For China’s State Media.

Project Syndicate – a media outlet that counts funding and written contribution from George Soros, Bill Gates, the United Nations, and Google – is engaged in “media partnership” deals with several Chinese state-run media outlets, The National Pulse can today reveal.

The globalist propaganda outlet – founded in 1995 – has also been lauded by the Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with its Twitter account praising the outlet’s content defending genocide in Xinjiang as “objective and informative.”

We find "The #Xinjiang Genocide Allegations Are Unjustified" carried by the #US-based media organization Project Syndicate objective and informative. We applaud its just voice on Xinjiang related issues.https://t.co/c8n9TJWCSl — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 24, 2021

Project Syndicate published op-eds and analysis from “prominent political leaders, policymakers, scholars, business leaders, and civic activists” and partners with non-western media outlets to amplify their spread.

“News organizations in developed countries provide financial contributions for the rights to Project Syndicate commentaries, which enables us to offer these rights for free, or at subsidized rates, to newspapers and other media in the developing world,” the outlet summarizes.

Among the state-controlled media outlets Project Syndicate partners with, however, are China Global Television Network (CGTN), China Daily, and Global Times.

Together, these sites have published nearly 2,000 articles from the outlet, including content praising the Chinese Communist Party and attacking the U.S. and populism. What’s more, the Chinese state-run media outlets appear to exploit Project Syndicate content for legitimacy, often burying the fact that the content was obtained through Project Syndicate at the bottom of articles:

Project Syndicate’s website reveals the operation is funded by several foundations including George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Google Digital News Initiative, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Since 2012, the Gates Foundation has funneled $5,280,186 to the outlet for grants in the “Global Health and Development Public Awareness and Analysis” field. Bill and Melinda Gates have also contributed articles to the site.

Google News Initiative has also funded Project Syndicate through its Digital News Innovation Fund, earning a “medium” grant valued at roughly $260,000.

And Open Society Foundations has donated $707,105 since 2018 to Project Syndicate, in addition to Soros penning over 110 op-eds for the outlet.

The Sustainable Development Solutions Network, led by the Chinese Communist Party-linked and Uyghur genocide-defending Jeffrey Sachs, describes itself as a “global initiative for the United Nations.”