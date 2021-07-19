Clinton Protégé Congressman Serving on National Security Committees Invested In At Least SIX Chinese Communist Party-Linked Firms, Including Military Proxies.

Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer – a longtime Clinton family ally and member of the House Homeland Security Committee – is invested in several Chinese Communist Party-linked companies, including military proxies, The National Pulse can reveal.

Financial ties between the Chinese Communist Party and Gottheimer, who has represented New Jersey’s 5th congressional district since 2017, are revealed in his most recent financial disclosure form. The 60-page list of investments reveals the congressman, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee and its National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy Subcommittee and the House Homeland Security Committee, has made investments in at least six companies tied to the Chinese government.

Dubbed a “protégé of the Clintons” by The New York Times, Gottheimer worked for President Bill Clinton as a speechwriter and for Hillary Clinton as an advisor on her 2008 campaign. “Mr. Clinton and Chelsea Clinton have already quietly appeared at a Manhattan fund-raiser in late October, where Ms. Clinton introduced Mr. Gottheimer as something of a family member,” the 2015 article adds.

Gottheimer’s financial records also reveal a close relationship to Chinese Communist Party-led companies – including investments in firms flagged by the U.S. Departments of State and Defense for these concerning ties.

On March 15th, 2019, Gottheimer purchased China Mobile stock worth $1,001 to $15,000, later selling the securities on December 10th, 2019. The Department of Defense has identified China Mobile as a decades-long collaborator of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Gottheimer has also invested in three Chinese tech companies flagged by the U.S. State Department as “tools of Communist Party influence and control”: Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu.

As the State Department notes:

Significantly, the modern “China Model” is built upon a foundation of technology-facilitated surveillance and social control. These techniques for ruling China have been – and continue to be – in critical ways developed, built, and maintained on behalf of the Party-State by technology firms such as Huawei, Tencent, ZTE, Alibaba, and Baidu. As these companies export their products and services to the rest of the world, the security and human rights problems associated with this “China Model” are progressively exported with them.

Despite these concerns, Gottheimer purchased Alibaba stock worth up to $15,000 in transactions on November 26th, 2019 and December 6th, 2019, and on January 29th, 2019, he purchased up to $15,000 in Tencent stock.

Gottheimer also retains up to $1,000 in stock in Baidu following a sale of securities in the company worth $1,001 to $15,000 on December 10th, 2019.

He also purchased up to $15,000 of Ping An Insurance stock on March 18th, 2019, whose primary shareholders including Chinese Communist Party members and state-owned entities.