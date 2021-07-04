U.S. Supreme Court Justices & Federal Judges Double As Visiting Professors At Top Chinese Spy College.

Several U.S. federal judges – including Supreme Court Justices – have served as Visiting Professors at the Chinese Communist Party-run Peking University, The National Pulse can reveal. The efforts were funded by Chinese influence groups seeking to coerce “foreign actors to take actions or adopt positions supportive of” the Chinese government’s “preferred policies.”

The Beijing-based university – headed by a former Chinese Communist Party spy agency leader – has seen its American graduates questioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over fears of students getting “co-opted by Chinese espionage efforts.”

Financial supporters of Peking University’s School of Transnational Law (STL) also include Thomson Reuters and the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) – the leading influence group in the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front propaganda outfit.

‘School of Transnational Law’.

According to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, the United Front seeks to “neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence foreign governments and other actors to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

Despite these troubling ties, judges from various U.S. courts – including the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals – have doubled as faculty and guest lecturers while serving on the bench. Former judges from the Chinese Communist Party’s Supreme People’s Court are also on the school’s faculty.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito spent a “week in residence” at the university in 2016, with a summary revealing that he “expressed thanks for the warm reception of Peking University and Law School and expressed great pleasure to visit China.”

Fellow Justice Anthony Kennedy delivered the keynote address for the school’s opening in 2008 alongside Tung Chee-Hwa, the founder of CUSEF and Vice-Chairman of the “highest-ranking entity overseeing” China’s United Front:

Led by China’s former Minister of Justice Zou Yu, Hong Kong’s former Chief Executive Tung Chee-Hwa, and Chief Justice Andrew KN Li of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal, a group of leading jurists, lawyers, and legal scholars from around the world will be gathering in Shenzhen on October 22, 2008, to mark the dedication of the Peking University School of Transnational Law (“STL”). The day’s keynote address will be delivered by United States Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The National Pulse can also reveal that Senior Circuit Judge and Chief Judge Emeritus of the D.C. Court of Appeals Harry Edwards, Circuit Judge of the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit William Fletcher, and Chief Circuit Judge of the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit D. Brooks Smith have served as Visiting Lecturers at the school.

Democratic Congresswoman Judy Chu is also listed as one of Peking’s “Distinguished Visitors.”

Judge Russel Canan, an Associate Judge at the Superior Court of D.C., is also a current Visiting Professor at Peking’s STL. Judge Frederick Weisberg simultaneously teaches at Peking University’s STL while serving as an Associate Judge on the D.C. Superior Court.

Judge Robert Morin, who was promoted by former President Barack Obama to become the Chief Judge of the D.C. Superior Court before retiring, was a Visiting Professor at Peking University’s STL in 2012.

Morin adjudicated cases in 2018 relating to anti-Donald Trump inaugural protestors, questioning the validity of Project Veritas videos as evidence, which led to prosecutors having to drop a number of charges against the rioters.

“Wednesday’s hearing got even worse for the government after prosecutors announced they would drop the seven cases and dismiss several charges against three other remaining defendants. D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Morin said prosecutors erred by failing to disclose the existence of the additional Project Veritas videos to the defense and to the judge. Morin questioned whether the lead prosecutor, Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Kerkhoff, gave him false information, noting that she told him at an earlier hearing that there was one video,” a Buzzfeed report summarized.

Gerald Fisher, another D.C. Associate Justice, previously served as a visiting distinguished jurist at Peking University’s STL in 2012 and 2014.

The news lends further to the theory that a great many high profile U.S. political figures have already been the subjects of intense propaganda efforts by the Chinese Communist Party: a phenomenon known as “elite capture”.