EVIDENCE: Fauci’s Bosses Signed Research Deals With Chinese Communist Military Front.

Under the leadership of Dr. Francis Collins – who recently admitted the U.S. had “no control” over the Wuhan lab despite funding it .

The National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) has also funded several studies conducted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including research focused on bat coronaviruses alongside U.S.-based research groups such as the Anthony Fauci-funded EcoHealth Alliance.

Revealed through a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director has also emailed repeatedly with the organization’s Vice President George Gao.

Despite the military ties, Collins entered the government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) into a joint agreement with the NSFC to facilitate “cooperation in medical research” in 2010. He “expressed his hope to further push the substantial collaboration between researchers in medical sciences of the two countries by taking the advantage of the NSFC-NIH Memorandum of Understanding,” notes an NSFC summary.

The following year, a 16-person delegation from the NIH – headed by Hugh Auchincloss, the Deputy Director of Anthony Fauci’s NIAID – visited Beijing to meet with their Chinese Communist Party counterparts to solidify “carry[ing] out the funding of joint research programs.”

As an NSFC press release notes:

34 projects were selected for joint funding over the meeting. The two sides also held discussions on topics such as priority areas or the next round and evaluation and funding mechanisms. Besides a workshop on funding management was held following the evaluation session and staff member from both sides shared experience and ideas on issues ranging from peer review process to post-funding management. The meeting has been highly recognized by both sides as a milestone in the collaboration between NSFC and NIH.

Auchincloss appeared in the recent reveal of Fauci’s emails, as the NIAID Director sent him panicked emails inquiring about “gain of function” research in China including studies authored by researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Beyond describing itself as a state-owned scientific that is “guided by President Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thoughts with Chinese Characteristics for the new era” and “earnestly implementing the spirit of the Party’s 19th National Congress,” the NSFC has collaborated extensively with the regime’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The Natural Science Foundation of China’s 2020 funding guidelines identify “innovative research in defense and military and civilian integration” as receiving “preferential” funding. The foundation also inked a 2016 “strategic cooperative agreement” with the Science and Technology Committee of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Military Commission – the regime’s paramount military policy-making body.

Annual reports from NSFC reveal several researchers from PLA-run institutions received millions in funding.

The National Pulse can also identify over 75 studies funded by the NSFC that were conducted by researchers working for Chinese Communist military-run institutions. Studies funded by NSFC have been conducted by researchers from various branches of the PLA General Hospital including Wuhan-based facilities.

Studies conducted by researchers from the Artillery Academy of the PLA and Unit 63880 of the PLA, which is a “key military and national base for testing electronic information systems under electromagnetic environments,” have also enjoyed NSFC funding.

In addition to funding PLA researchers, the NSFC has also explicitly co-sponsored projects alongside the PLA.

Studies carried out under a controversial NIAID grant to EcoHealth Alliance, which funded bat Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)-like coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, also identify NSFC as financially supporting the research.

Five studies focusing on bat coronavirus research from 2016 to 2018 list both NIAID and the NSFC as their primary funders, including a 2016 study authored by EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak and the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Shi Zheng-li focusing on the “modulation of the host immune response” in bat SARS-like coronaviruses. Daszak and Shi appear together on two other SARS-like coronavirus studies in 2017 and 2018 , and Shi alongside other Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers have authored additional studies funded by NIAID and NSFC.

The revelations further tie U.S. health authorities to Communist Chinese research and its military applications, raising questions as to whether Doctors Collins and Fauci and their organizations have in fact been abetting an outright adversary of the United States.