Former Whitewater prosecutor Stephen Binhak – who called on Congress to impeach Donald Trump amidst conspiracies over Russian collusion – recently registered to lobby on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party-linked tech firm Huawei.

The news comes as Tony Podesta – brother of Democrat Party bigwig John Podesta – registered to lobby for the same Chinese Communist tech giant.

Binhak registered to lobby for Huawei on issues including “foreign investment, telecommunications, export controls, trade and economic sanctions, and the National Defense Authorization Act” starting July 1st. The registration follows an intense crackdown on the Chinese Communist Party-linked company by the Trump administration, which labeled Huawei a “national security threat” and Chinese military collaborator before banning federal contractors from using its devices.

Binhak and Podesta’s newfound spot on the payroll of the Chinese Communist Party-controlled tech giant, however, follows Binhak arguing in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump amidst the debunked “Russia Collusion” conspiracy.

During Robert Mueller’s investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russia, Binhak appeared on CNN and other mainstream media outlets, calling on Congress to impeach Trump.

“Former Whitewater Prosecutor: Congress Should Start Impeachment Proceedings,” summarizes a CNN article detailing his May 2019 appearance on the network.

“Impeachment is a question of whether the president has committed a high crime misdemeanor. We learned from Nixon that the Saturday Night Massacre with the firing of Archibald Cox that is an interference with the investigation and to Nixon it was enough to spur an impeachment inquiry on the House side,” he explained.

“I think the same evidence exists here,” he asserted.

“The firing of [James] Comey is another example where the President was acting in a way to further his own – in his own legal benefit. I think the efforts to influence [Jeff] Sessions to agree to unrecuse himself or to fire the Special Counsel. To me that is all falls well into the boundaries of the Saturday Night Massacre idea and that is the firing of your own prosecutor,” Binhak continued.