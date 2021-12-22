Zuckerberg’s Election Rigging Group Hires Far-Left Democratic Socialists of America ‘Steering Committee’ Member.





A Senior Researcher recently hired by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative – which deployed nearly half a billion dollars throughout the 2020 election cycle to ensure a victory for Joe Biden – served on the Steering Committee of the far-left Democratic Socialists for America (DSA), The National Pulse can reveal.

Meghan Urisko, who has worked at the Facebook founder’s philanthropic group since May 2021, identifies herself as a member of the communist-aligned group’s Steering Committee on her LinkedIn profile. While it is unclear whether Urisko still holds the leadership position within the DSA, she appears to be an active member of the group while working as a Senior User Experience Researcher for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Tweets from September 3rd reveal Urisko identifying herself as a “dues paying member” to the Los Angeles and national chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America while criticizing the group for not honoring a vote:

@DSA_LosAngeles I’m a dues paying member (National and local) and I would like to hear why the vote on this is not being immediately honored…

Urisko’s hiring follows the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into influencing the outcome of the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden.

One of the primary recipients of the initiative’s grants was the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) which used the funds to overrule local election officials and increase turnout in – almost exclusively – Democratic districts. Proving the partisan conflict of interest, leaders from the CTCL overpowered and overruled local election authorities and, through coercion, accessed mail-in ballots ahead of the election.

Further demonstrating the close relationship between the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Biden camp, a former Vice President of the Facebook founder’s group now serves as a Special Assistant to the President and Director of Technology in the Biden White House.



