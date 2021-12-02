Give the Gift of Real News.

This Christmas, you can help fight back against the fake corporate media by gifting a National Pulse annual membership to a friend or family member.

As part of their membership, they’ll receive:

  • Membership of our exclusive chat group featuring National Pulse editors, staff, and the whole community;
  • A brand new National Pulse baseball cap;​
  • National Pulse vinyls;
  • The gift of fighting fake news.

Click here now to purchase your special gift membership. If you use promo code “XMAS” we’ll throw in another 10% discount between now and Christmas Eve!

FIGHT FAKE NEWS AND BUY A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION NOW!