2024

Massive 30,000+ Survey: 67% Want Trump in 2024, Pence Gets 0%.

A massive National Pulse reader poll has revealed an overwhelming majority of the America First base want a return to the White House for President Donald Trump in 2024, while the MAGA faithful appear to have completely out of love with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Asked, “Who Is Your Preferred Republican for 2024?”, a whopping 67 percent chose President Trump. In second place is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on 17 percent. In third on just three percent is former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The rest of the field was as follows:

  1. President Trump (67%)
  2. Governor DeSantis (17%)
  3. Mike Pompeo (3%)
  4. Nikki Haley (3%)
  5. Senator Rand Paul (2%)
  6. Other (2%)
  7. Senator Ted Cruz (2%)
  8. Senator Tim Scott (1%)
  9. Governor Kristi Noem (1%)
  10. Senator Tom Cotton (1%)
  11. Senator Josh Hawley (1%)
  12. Vice President Mike Pence (0%)

A total of 31,152 individuals voted in the poll over the course of three weeks.

The survey quizzed over 30,000 people.
0
0
Your e-mail is required to confirm your vote. This is to stop spammers. If you use a fake email, your vote won't be counted.

Raheem Kassam is the Editor-in-Chief of the National Pulse, and former senior advisor to Brexit leader Nigel Farage. Kassam is the best-selling author of 'No Go Zones' and 'Enoch Was Right', a co-host at the War Room: Impeachment podcast, a Lincoln fellow at the Claremont Institute, and a fellow at the Bow Group think tank. Kassam is an academic advisory board member at the Institut des Sciences Sociales, Economiques et Politiques in Lyon, France. He resides in Washington, D.C.


You May Also Like