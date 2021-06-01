Massive 30,000+ Survey: 67% Want Trump in 2024, Pence Gets 0%.

A massive National Pulse reader poll has revealed an overwhelming majority of the America First base want a return to the White House for President Donald Trump in 2024, while the MAGA faithful appear to have completely out of love with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Asked, “Who Is Your Preferred Republican for 2024?”, a whopping 67 percent chose President Trump. In second place is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on 17 percent. In third on just three percent is former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The rest of the field was as follows:

President Trump (67%) Governor DeSantis (17%) Mike Pompeo (3%) Nikki Haley (3%) Senator Rand Paul (2%) Other (2%) Senator Ted Cruz (2%) Senator Tim Scott (1%) Governor Kristi Noem (1%) Senator Tom Cotton (1%) Senator Josh Hawley (1%) Vice President Mike Pence (0%)

A total of 31,152 individuals voted in the poll over the course of three weeks.