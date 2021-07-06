A Chinese ‘Spy Recruitment’ Scholar is Now Running Joe Biden’s NSA Personnel Department.

Thomas Zimmerman – a Special Assistant to Joe Biden on National Security Agency personnel – formerly served as a visiting scholar at a Chinese Communist Party think-tank labeled as a “front group for Chinese intelligence collection and overseas spy recruitment” by the FBI, The National Pulse can reveal.

The stunning revelation – that Joe Biden’s intelligence apparatus relies on the recruitment from a recent collaborator with the Chinese Communist Party – comes just weeks after the G7 summit where Western nations pledged tougher measures against an increasingly aggressive Beijing.

Zimmerman’s influence over the National Security Agency (NSA) also follows explosive allegations from Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Carlson recently claimed the agency has covertly accessed his emails and texts. The NSA did not outright deny the allegations.

Shanghai Academy.

While working at New York University’s Center on International Cooperation, Zimmerman doubled as a fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences (SASS). SASS has been flagged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for its close ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s top spy agency: the Ministry of State Security.

SASS – which the FBI explicitly labels a “front group for Chinese intelligence collection and overseas spy recruitment” – was a key player in a 2019 criminal case involving a retired Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative selling classified U.S. defense documents to the Chinese Communist Party.

The American operative, Kevin Mallory, was contacted by SASS officials via LinkedIn to begin the relationship that culminated in a 20-year prison sentence for Mallory.

As a result, the FBI has described the Chinese Communist Party as dependent upon SASS employees to serve “spotters and assessors” of potential Western spies. Ministry of State Security officers – described by the FBI as keen on “influencing the foreign policy of other countries” – have also “used SASS affiliation as cover identities.”

The Biden White House’s budget report, which details the salaries of Executive Office of the President employees, reveals that Zimmerman is serving as a Special Assistant to the President on National Security Agency Personnel with a yearly salary of $110,000.

During the transition, Zimmerman served as a Deputy Lead for National Security Personnel.

He also “hosted an academic salon” alongside Chinese Communist Party adviser Li Lifan on “topics concerning counter-terrorism in Afghanistan and Pakistan, security issues in Central Asia, the US perspective on the One Belt One Road initiative, and security issues in South Asia” at the Shanghai Institute of American Studies (SIAS).