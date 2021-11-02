A Confederate Flag Spotted at a Youngkin Rally Has All the Hallmarks of Another Failed Democrat Party Stunt.





A photograph of a man wearing a Confederate flag patch on a denim jacket at a Glenn Youngkin rally in Loudoun County is going viral as left-wing “reporters” shared the image as risible evidence of Confederate sympathies, while Youngkin supporters pointed out the strange behavior of the man with his apparel.

The image was taken from behind the man, who stood directly in front of the press risers as reporters took pictures, before disappearing when people began to realize what he was doing.

The patch appears to be brand new, as is the jacket itself, fueling assumptions that the man was a Democratic Party plant attempting to create negative press for the Youngkin team as Virginia headed to the polls.

A new video appeared online Tuesday, confirming the suspicions of many.

The man repeatedly attempts to position himself in front of the cameras before bailing out of the act when someone realizes what he is doing. They try to cover his patch with a campaign sign, after which he leaves.

So, Confederate denim guy repeatedly attempts to position himself in front of the cameras before scarpering when someone realises what he’s doing… pic.twitter.com/CiEYtOc8rJ — RAHEEM J. KASSAM (@RaheemKassam) November 2, 2021

Social media users were also quick to point out that none of the reporters attempted to talk to, let alone interview the man standing two foot away from them and their cameras.

The original image was posted by Gary Grumbach of NBC. A multitude of other journalists followed his lead, posting their own images of the man in question. Mike Valerio of WUSA (a CBS affiliate) also posted an almost-identical photograph of the jacket and flag. No one in the media took a photograph of the front of the man’s face.

Last week, Democrats sent five staffers to pose as white supremacists at a Youngkin campaign event in Charlottesville. The group carried tiki torches, attempting to evoke memories of a march at the University of Virginia in 2017. The stunt was short-lived, weakly executed, and quickly outed as a disgusting attempt to dissuade voters from supporting Youngkin.



