A Pandemic of the Vaccinated.





The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced this weekend that 80 percent of COVID-19 “Omicron variant” cases are found in so-called “fully vaccinated” individuals. Forty-seven percent of Omicron cases – which are far milder than original COVID-19 cases – are found in those who received the first round of vaccinations, and with 33 percent of cases found in people with both vaccination and booster shots.

Only 19 percent of cases were identified in unvaccinated individuals.

In a surveillance report released in the first week of December, the CDC described 43 cases of Omicron in the United States. No deaths and no hospitalizations have been linked to the variant. Symptoms are mild in both the unvaccinated and vaccinated.

Cases were reported in 22 states. Fifty-eight percent of those testing positive were between the ages of 18-39. People under the age of 18 and over the age of 65 accounted for nine percent of cases.

Omicron was initially identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Botswana. Though the first case was only found on November 24th, and no cases were recorded in the U.S. until December 1st, the Biden Administration suspended entry to the U.S. for noncitizens on November 26th.

Two days later, on November 28th, the CDC expanded their “voluntary” airport-based genomic surveillance program in Atlanta, New York City, Newark, and San Francisco.

The official CDC measures to “slow domestic spread of the Omicron variant” include contact tracing, case investigation, and “ensur[ing] compliance with isolation and quarantine guidance.”

Despite a majority of cases being identified in individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccination and boosters, the CDC does not discuss the link between the vaccine and Omicron nor has it discussed any plans to investigate these links.

Meanwhile, research from Public Health Ontario and University of Toronto are pushing for a longer time period between vaccines in order to reduce rates of myocarditis and pericarditis. Their research findings identified that myocarditis and pericarditis rates are higher for individuals with a shorter inter-dose interval.

The highest rates (38.1 percent) were found in males aged 18-24 who received Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine as the second dose. Therefore, the researchers argued that all individuals should have to wait for a longer time between each COVID-19 vaccination in order to reduce the associated risks only now being identified in scientific research.

As there are no difference in the symptomology of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals experiencing Omicron, and all reported symptoms are mild, the CDC and the Biden regime’s severe response to this new “variant” of COVID-19 has repeatedly been called out by medical researchers, the media, and others as “anti-African” and illogical.

In the UK, the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee published an article noting that the push for vaccine passports throughout the country lack the scientific rigor and evidence for implementation, given what is known of the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

Analysis by Public Health England (PHE) found that vaccines are unlikely to stop the spread of the virus. The committee’s post further referenced minutes from a SAGE (the government’s scientific advisory panel), where members warned that there is “limited vaccine effect against onward transmission.”

Committee Chair William Wragg said: “We have often heard throughout the pandemic that the Government will follow the science, but when afforded the opportunity to provide it on Covid passports, it has failed to do so. All we have is a flimsy claim that there is a public health case, but without any foundation for the claim to stand on.”

Wragg goes on to describe how vaccinated individuals are just as likely to carry the virus as unvaccinated individuals, there is no scientific evidence behind Boris Johnson’s push for vaccine passports as a means of controlling or mitigating the pandemic.



