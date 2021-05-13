ACLU Counsel Doubled As Professor For Chinese Communist-Run University Flagged For Espionage.

A former Chief Counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union – one of the nation’s left-wing legal advocacy groups – serves as a Visiting Professor at Chinese Communist Party-run Peking University.

The Beijing-based university, headed by a former Chinese Communist Party spy agency leader, has seen its American graduates questioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over fears of students being “co-opted by Chinese espionage efforts.”

Despite these ties, for over a decade, Mark Rosenbaum, who formerly served as chief counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation of Southern California, has lectured at the university’s school of transnational law.

While the ACLU purports “to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties” of all Americans, it has consistently taken up left-wing – and often anti-Trump – causes. The group has sued to stop Trump’s travel ban, border wall construction, and even launched ad campaigns targeting Justice Brett Kavanaugh – all while one of its leading lawyers was openly collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party.

In addition to lecturing, Rosenbaum, who worked with the ACLU for four decades, leads the Chinese Communist Party-run university’s Public Interest Advocacy Clinic. The effort pushes for progressive legal advocacy on behalf of “disadvantaged citizens and underserved citizens” in the U.S. A summary notes:

Students in this clinical program assist Public Counsel with public interest impact litigation in the United States seeking to secure fundamental rights for disadvantaged citizens and underserved citizens. Students provide remote assistance developing theories for the cases, assisting with factual investigations and discovery, and participating in the development of related policy initiatives.

Among the courses taught by Rosenbaum are Equal Protection Law and First Amendment Law. “This course examines contemporary issues of free speech in the context of U.S. Constitution First Amendment law: the uses and values of free speech; whether certain categories of speech deserve more or less protection; political speech; censorship and discrimination based on content; hate speech and racist speech; obscenity and pornography and feminism; symbolic speech,” one course summary notes.

Rosenbaum has also served on the Advisory Board of Peking University’s Transnational Law Review Journal.