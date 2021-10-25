



The White House has released a fact sheet detailing their National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality as part of the ‘Gender Strategy Report’. The document comes as part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, and is broken down into ten interconnected priorities.

The report comes during a time of multiple national crises as supply chain failures are forcing the price of goods to soar, disproportionately impacting women and children. Coupled with the ignorance and downplaying of inflation, it would appear that the White House is leaning on the prevarication of buzz-word friendly rhetoric, instead of focusing on issues that are drastically altering the lives of all Americans.

Their areas of “intersectional” focus include:

economic security; gender-based violence; health; education; justice and immigration; human rights and equality under the law security and humanitarian relief climate change science and technology; and democracy, participation, and leadership.

Despite the term “human trafficking” being mentioned twenty-one (21) times in the report, the term “border” only receives two mentions.

Reports found 125,000 unaccompanied children have crossed the southern U.S. border since President Joe Biden took office in January, the highest number since records began. There are still no official plans for Biden to visit the U.S. southern border, or do anything to mitigate the vast numbers of women and children being trafficked into the country for slave- and sexual-labor purposes.

Many priorities in the Gender Strategy Report fall in harsh opposition to laws in Democratic-run states like California.

CA state leadership classifies domestic violence, rape of an unconscious or drugged person, and various other assaults against women as “non-violent.” Under Assembly Bill 109 and Proposition 57 in California, individuals who have committed such acts are eligible for early release. New offenders are to receive relaxed sentences, with many unable to be arrested or tried for such crimes in the state.

The White House has not commented on whether their gender manifesto will override the rulings of California’s legislature.

Kay Smythe contributed to this report.



