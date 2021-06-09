EXC: Hunter Biden’s Emails Show Friends Mocking ‘F*ggots’ And ‘D*kes’.

Hunter Biden’s friends appeared to mock “f*ggots” and “d*kes” in emails unearthed by the National Pulse from the president’s son’s hard drive.

The June 21st, 2017 email follows The Daily Mail reporting Hunter’s repeated use of the n-word in text message conversations with his lawyer.

Included in an invite to a “beach weekend getaway” in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, sender William Medford discusses how “at some point we may bear witness to f*gots holding hands and dikes bumping claims.”

Medford offsets the message with a disclaimer noting it “may or may not have the approval of the GLTB community.”

In full, the email reads:

Disclaimer: The following message is not intended to offend anyone and is for informational purposes only. It may or may not have the approval of the GLTB community. Gents, The hour is almost upon us, where we at some point may bear witness to fagots holding hands and dikes bumping claims. Anyway, just want to pass along a few details concerning this weekend.

Beach House Address:

[REDACTED]

Beach House Landline: [REDACTED]

My Cell Phone: [REDACED]

For those even thinking of getting a little work done over the weekend, you will have access to high-speed wifi internet, printing capabilites and an on-site IT specialist with a 48-hour response time.

Looking forward to a great weekend!

-William

A separate email from Hunter sent two days before the aforementioned email reveals that the president’s son intended on attending the event, noting “I am actually excited to be with you all now.”

In full, the email reads:

Hey Ashley,

I know I’m a little late in responding to this email BUT I was scrolling back through these emails for just such a gem as this. Did you just refer to yourself in the third person as ASHMAN? I want to be certain I didn’t misread the email, but if I didn’t I just want to warn you that I am going to start a campaign to tease you mercilessly as only Beau could all weekend long. You may cry at one point t and hold you as we stroll the boardwalk of “Reho.” What the fuck is Reho? Just fair warning. I am actually excited to be with you all now. Thanks Assman. Love you, The Hunkmeister——

The latest revelations come as the corporate media establishment refuse to cover the Hunter Biden messages that show the President’s son repeatedly using the n-word.

In his zero-selling book, Hunter Biden elaborates upon how he went on drug-fueled escapades around Washington, D.C. while making money off his family name. He admits in the book that he would not have been offered the positions and contracts he was, had he not been a Biden.