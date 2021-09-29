Biden Security Agencies Oppose Blacklisting Chinese Govt Tech Firm.





America’s security agencies under President Joe Biden are opposing the blacklisting of a spin-off firm of the Chinese Communist Party-linked telecommunications firm Huawei.

‘Honor’ – which was sold by Huawei last November to skirt Trump-era sanctions – still retains links to the Chinese Communist Party, as the Shenzhen city government was one of several involved in the consortium that purchased the firm.

The primary purchaser in the $15 billion deal, Digital China, retains ties to Huawei through its partnerships with programs such as cloud computing.

Despite these ties, "key security agencies are divided over whether to place Huawei's former smartphone company on an export blacklist," reports The Washington Post. The rift is between the Pentagon and Department of Energy, which support blacklisting the company, and the Commerce and State Department, which oppose it. "They couldn't agree on whether a business that Huawei sold last year posed a significant threat to U.S. national security. Staff members at the Pentagon and Energy Department supported placing the company on the blacklist, while their counterparts at the Commerce Department and State Department opposed it, according to several people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential process." Honor's fate now rests in the hands of political appointees in the Biden regime and may reach the Cabinet level, according to The Washington Post: "The issue has been appealed to the political-appointee level at the four agencies, according to people familiar with the matter. If they deadlock, the issue can be escalated to the Cabinet level. In the event of a tie there, President Biden would make the final decision." The Biden regime's approach to Huawei is at odds with the Trump administration, which labeled the firm a "national security threat" and Chinese military collaborator. Trump's State Department also noted Huawei is used as an "instrument not only for making money but also for pursuing the Party-State's agenda and fulfilling its strategic objectives […] deeply enmeshed in Beijing's system of oppression at home and its increasingly assertive strategic ambitions globally." Beyond aiding Beijing's quest for global tech supremacy, Huawei devices routinely provide the regime with backdoor access to user data.




