BLM Organizer Charged on Six Counts of Child Sex Abuse, Possession of Images of Underage Girls

Christopher DeVries, organizer, and leader of a Black Lives Matter/Defund The Police protest he named ‘Skate Away the Hate’ has been arrested on six counts of possession of child sex abuse images.

DeVries, a resident of Jackson, New Hampshire, served on the Municipal Budget Committee for the town of Conway in the Granite State.

In addition to child abuse charges, he was also charged for falsifying physical evidence after he threw his cellphone from his porch when law enforcement arrived.

The child abuse images allegedly show underage girls either in “lewd exhibition” of private parts, or engaging in sexual activity. He was also charged for possession of psilocybin mushrooms, a Class B felony, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Defund Police Protest Leader Arrested For Child P-rn Chris DeVries, 37, had 60 child sex abuse images on his cell phone, charged with 6 countshttps://t.co/DYcFTfqAPu — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) July 16, 2020

The ‘Skate Away the Hate’ protest took place on June 21st and involved fellow protesters riding bikes and skateboards down Route 16 in New Hampshire.

Throughout the protest, DeVries utilized a loudspeaker where he rattled off demands that he claimed were conveyed to him by local chapters of Black Lives Matter:

“If we divest funds from police and prison systems we all benefit,” said DeVries.

Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley stated after the arrest: “generally speaking, people should be very cautious about listening to voices suggesting defunding of the police because their motives are not always in the best interest of society.”

One comment from a local news site running the story said: “Gee, why does he want the police defunded? Particularly the cybercrimes forces. When the police go away, no one will find the pedophiles until its too late.”

Another noted: “Of course the pedophile wants to defund the police department….. Also, why are white people from a small mountain community speaking on behalf of “the local black lives matter chapter”.

Each count of possession of child sexual abuse images, which is a Class A felony, is punishable by up to 15 years in state prison and a $4,000 fine. DeVries faces an up to 90-year stint in state prison if found guilty on those charges alone.

A Father of two, DeVries arranged for the protest to take place on Father’s Day as it would be “one of the best things I can do as a Father on Father’s day.”

DeVries pleaded not guilty, and the case remains active. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call Police Chief Perley at (603) 383-9292.