CBS Affiliate Partners With Chinese Communist State TV to Air Documentaries ‘Showcasing Achievements’ of Brutal Regime.

A CBS affiliate station has partnered with the Chinese Communist Party to air content “showcasing the achievements China has made” as part of a broader agreement with a state-run Chinese university to share documentaries “promoting Chinese culture,” The National Pulse can reveal.

A press release from Zhejiang Radio & TV Group reveals that the state-run broadcaster is partnered with the CBS News affiliate station KCFJ 570 AM. Among the programs played on the California station are CBS News shows such as 60 Minutes and Face The Nation along with America Outdoor Radio, Farm and Ranch Report, and Land and Livestock Report.

The station will also begin airing a documentary that has been “designated to showcase the achievements” of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as part of the regime’s broader “International Media Convergence Campaign”.

The news is the latest evidence that the CCP has seized the means of media production in the United States, and comes on the back of a National Pulse exposé of reporters, editors, and other media figures who have taken trips to China on the dime of CCP propaganda groups.

The July-issued press release from Zhejiang Radio & TV Group states:

The launching ceremony also witnessed the establishment of an international communication alliance for China’s “Important Window”, which refers to Zhejiang Province that has been designated to showcase the achievements China has made under Communist Party of China leadership. The alliance’s international members now include CBS KCFJ570AM in the USA, IDF1 TV Station in France, SBS TV Station in the Republic of Korea, OTV in Croatia, and the national TV station of the Republic of the Congo.

The international channel of Zhejiang TV Station, or ZTV World, has signed a framework agreement with these five members for overseas broadcast of its documentary titled Liangzhu. According to the agreement, the documentary will be broadcast on these five media platforms in their local languages to offer the global audience a view of the splendid Liangzhu Culture.

The agreement comes amidst the station’s ongoing partnership with the Chinese Communist Party-run Beijing Normal University (BNU) on the “Looking China” Project.

“Looking China is a cultural experience program sponsored by Huilin Foundation and hosted by Academy for International Communication of Chinese Culture (AICCC) that has been successfully run for nine rounds and is receiving increasingly extensive influence both in China and abroad,” the CBS affiliate’s website summarizes.

Both the Huilin Foundation and AICCC are part of the state-run BNU, which outlines that the program aims to show the “enchanting aspects of China and promoting Chinese culture” and is “receiving increasingly extensive influence both in China and abroad.”

The program uses short films produced by American students that “showcase” China and are later broadcast on state-run media outlets including China Central Television (CCTV), Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily. Films are also broadcast in the U.S., as revealed in a China Daily article:

At the end of 2019, the project came to an agreement with EDI Media to land the Looking China works on the five most influential local Chinese-English bilingual TV networks in the US set up by iCiTi TV and the US mainstream news station CBS’ franchise multimedia official website (KCFJ570.com).

Videos produced for the program, however, have pushed Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

The film “A New Spring,” which interviews prominent party member and actor Lan Tianye, discusses the Chinese Cultural Revolution positively.

“After the Cultural Revolution, we felt that a new spring had come for society, for our country, and for our culture,” Lan asserts before discussing how he “joined the revolution”:

“The tide of progress was very strong in terms of societal and cultural norms. In these circumstances, some of us were influenced by these cultural changes and the Chinese Communist Party. So we joined the revolution in China. The people looked forward to the birth of a new China. The Chinese Communist government was founded on October 1st, 1949. In Tiananmen Square, I participated in the founding ceremony of the People’s Republic of China.”

Watch: