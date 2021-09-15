Chinese State-Run Media Chief Predicts Another ‘Deadly Attack’ On America.





The editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run media outlet Global Times appeared to predict another “deadly” terrorist attack on the United States.

Hu Xijin – who heads the state-run newspaper – made the prediction in a tweet on the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

“The September 11 attacks was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the “suicide attack” of the terrorism. Terrorism will accumulate power to launch the next deadly attack. Time will prove that it is a mistake for the US to regard China as its biggest adversary,” he wrote.

In an op-ed for Global Times, Hu encouraged Americans to “wake up” and accept the Chinese Communist Party’s rise:

The lessons the US elites are taking from 9/11 are also misplaced — that the war on terror consumed US resources and attention and presented an opportunity for China’s rise. To this day, they still do not fully understand. They arrogantly believe that the rise of China was unleashed by their absentmindedness. They stubbornly believe that the power of the US is strong enough to determine the fate of one of the oldest civilizations with a population four times that of the US, and that they could have kept the Chinese people in the cage of poverty forever. Wake up.

The comments came in the same week it emerged that General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, colluded with Chinese Communist counterparts in order to usurp the civilian control of the United States government.

